Washington begins season at home against UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington begins the season at home against UAPB.

Washington finished 13-18 overall with a 9-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies shot 44.5% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

UAPB went 6-25 overall with a 2-17 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 72.3 points per game last season, 37.6 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

