Washington and the Chattanooga Mocs take on Williams and the North Alabama Lions

North Alabama Lions (2-3) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama heads to Chattanooga for a non-conference matchup.

The Mocs are 1-0 in home games. Chattanooga is ninth in the SoCon with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Sebastian Hartmann averaging 2.0.

The Lions are 0-2 in road games. North Alabama gives up 82.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.6 points per game.

Chattanooga is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 74.8 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 76.8 Chattanooga gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate Darner is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 7.4 points. Jordan Frison is shooting 47.4% and averaging 13.0 points.

Kevin de Kovachich averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Corneilous Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

