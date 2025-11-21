Washington and Chattanooga take on the North Alabama Lions in non-conference play

North Alabama Lions (2-3) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts North Alabama…

North Alabama Lions (2-3) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts North Alabama in non-conference action.

The Mocs have gone 1-0 in home games. Chattanooga gives up 76.8 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Lions have gone 0-2 away from home. North Alabama is eighth in the ASUN allowing 82.4 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

Chattanooga is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Chattanooga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mocs. Jordan Frison is averaging 13.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 47.4%.

Kevin de Kovachich is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lions. Corneilous Williams is averaging 13.8 points.

