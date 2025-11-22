Ward’s 20 lead Cal State Fullerton over St. Thomas-Minnesota 88-80

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Joshua Ward scored 20 points as Cal State Fullerton beat St. Thomas-Minnesota 88-80 on Saturday. Ward…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Joshua Ward scored 20 points as Cal State Fullerton beat St. Thomas-Minnesota 88-80 on Saturday.

Ward also added six assists for the Titans (2-4). Bryce Cofield scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Jefferson Monegro went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Nolan Minessale finished with 26 points and five assists for the Tommies (4-3). Isaiah Johnson-Arigu added 15 points and Nick Janowski had 14 points.

