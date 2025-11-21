Ward scores 28, Mousa 26 and Cal Poly wins at Utah 92-85

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cayden Ward scored 28 points and Hamad Mousa added 26 as Cal Poly upset Utah…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cayden Ward scored 28 points and Hamad Mousa added 26 as Cal Poly upset Utah 92-85 on Thursday night, handing the Utes their first loss this season.

Guzman Vasilic added 13 points and Peter Bandelj 11 for the Mustangs (3-3), who came in as double-digit underdogs on the Utes’ home floor where the hosts had won their first five games of the season.

Cal Poly took the lead for good on Bandelj’s 3-pointer five minutes into the game and the Mustangs led by 15 late in the first half after Mousa scored seven straight points. It was 50-39 at halftime.

Utah got within two with six minutes to go after 12-3 run but the Mustangs responded with a 12-2 run with Ward scoring five points and were up by 12 with two minutes left. Utah didn’t get closer than six thereafter.

Terrence Brown scored 29 points to lead the Utes. Don McHenry added 16 and Keanu Dawes 10.

The Mustangs shot 50% to Utah’s 46% and were better from the 3-point line at 14 of 25 to Utah’s 9-of-27. Cal Poly outrebounded the Utes 42-32.

Mousa had missed the Mustangs’ previous game, a 90-82 loss to Montana.

Cal Poly plays at Northern Arizona on Monday.

Utah competes away from home for the first time this season when it plays a neutral-site game against Grand Canyon at Palm Desert, California, on Tuesday.

