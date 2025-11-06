Ward scores 26, Cal Poly beats Pacific Lutheran 101-79

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Cayden Ward scored 26 points as Cal Poly beat Pacific Lutheran 101-79 on Wednesday…

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Cayden Ward scored 26 points as Cal Poly beat Pacific Lutheran 101-79 on Wednesday night.

Ward also had eight rebounds for the Mustangs (1-1). Hamad Mousa scored 23 points while shooting 6 for 13 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds. Peter Bandelj had 16 points and shot 7 for 11.

Henry Smith led the Lutes in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Charlie Kapranos added 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Cam Rice also recorded 12 points.

