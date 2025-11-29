Ward scores 19 as CSU Fullerton takes down Pepperdine 83-69

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Ward’s 19 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Pepperdine 83-69 on Saturday. Ward went 9 of…

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Ward’s 19 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Pepperdine 83-69 on Saturday.

Ward went 9 of 20 from the field for the Titans (3-5). Landon Seaman scored 17 points and added eight rebounds.

Javon Cooley and Luka Vudragovic each scored 13 points for the Waves (3-5). Styles Phipps also had 11 points and four assists.

CSU Fullerton took the lead with 6:51 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Ward led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 40-33 at the break. Ward led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.