Walters scores 23, Niagara knocks off Binghamton 67-59

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Trenton Walters had 23 points in Niagara’s 67-59 win over Binghamton on Saturday. Walters shot 7…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Trenton Walters had 23 points in Niagara’s 67-59 win over Binghamton on Saturday.

Walters shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Purple Eagles (1-1). Justin Page scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Jeremiah Quigley led the Bearcats (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Binghamton also got 14 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks from Demetrius Lilley. Zyier Beverly also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.