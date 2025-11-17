Wallace leads Illinois against Murray State after 24-point performance

Murray State Racers (3-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Murray…

Murray State Racers (3-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Murray State after Berry Wallace scored 24 points in Illinois’ 64-59 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

Illinois finished 22-10 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Fighting Illini gave up 61.7 points per game while committing 14.6 fouls last season.

Murray State finished 25-8 overall a season ago while going 10-5 on the road. The Racers allowed opponents to score 72.7 points per game and shot 44.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

