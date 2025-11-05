Walker scores 18 as La Salle downs Coppin State 87-59

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ashton Walker scored 18 points off the bench to lead La Salle over Coppin State 87-59 on…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ashton Walker scored 18 points off the bench to lead La Salle over Coppin State 87-59 on Wednesday.

Walker had seven rebounds for the Explorers (1-0). Jaeden Marshall scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jerome Brewer Jr. shot 5 of 9 from the field and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Torrin Andrews led the way for the Eagles (0-2) with 11 points. Favour Aire added nine points for Coppin State. Daveyon Lydner also put up seven points and two blocks.

La Salle took the lead for good with 17:42 left in the first half. The score was 47-23 at halftime, with Walker racking up 12 points. La Salle extended its lead to 69-37 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Damon Strand scored a team-high nine points in the second half to close out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

