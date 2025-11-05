Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Walker scores 18 as…

Walker scores 18 as La Salle downs Coppin State 87-59

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 9:50 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ashton Walker scored 18 points off the bench to lead La Salle over Coppin State 87-59 on Wednesday.

Walker had seven rebounds for the Explorers (1-0). Jaeden Marshall scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jerome Brewer Jr. shot 5 of 9 from the field and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Torrin Andrews led the way for the Eagles (0-2) with 11 points. Favour Aire added nine points for Coppin State. Daveyon Lydner also put up seven points and two blocks.

La Salle took the lead for good with 17:42 left in the first half. The score was 47-23 at halftime, with Walker racking up 12 points. La Salle extended its lead to 69-37 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Damon Strand scored a team-high nine points in the second half to close out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up