Walker leads N.C. A&T against Davidson after 24-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-1) at Davidson Wildcats (5-1) Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-1) at Davidson Wildcats (5-1)

Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Davidson after Lewis Walker scored 24 points in N.C. A&T’s 79-73 win against the Morgan State Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Davidson is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

N.C. A&T went 7-25 overall with a 2-15 record on the road last season. The Aggies gave up 76.2 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.