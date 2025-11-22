Walker has 18, La Salle knocks off Lancaster Bible 75-46

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ashton Walker scored 18 points as La Salle beat Lancaster Bible 75-46 on Saturday. Walker also contributed…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ashton Walker scored 18 points as La Salle beat Lancaster Bible 75-46 on Saturday.

Walker also contributed seven rebounds for the Explorers (3-3). Rob Dockery added 12 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor and also had four steals. Edwin Daniel finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds. Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 10 points.

The Chargers were led by Connor Storr, who posted 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.