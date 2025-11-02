Wake Forest opens season at home against Radford

Radford Highlanders at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Radford…

Radford Highlanders at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Radford for the season opener.

Wake Forest finished 8-9 at home a season ago while going 9-20 overall. The Demon Deacons averaged 8.9 steals, 2.7 blocks and 16.3 turnovers per game last season.

Radford went 14-17 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 62.5 points per game last season, 9.6 on free throws and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.