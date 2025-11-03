Live Radio
Wake Forest hosts Radford in season opener

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 5:13 AM

Radford Highlanders at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest opens the season at home against Radford.

Wake Forest finished 9-20 overall last season while going 8-9 at home. The Demon Deacons averaged 61.6 points per game last season, 10.1 on free throws and 16.5 from deep.

Radford went 5-10 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Highlanders averaged 62.5 points per game last season, 25.7 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

