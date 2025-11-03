Wake Forest hosts Radford in season opener

Radford Highlanders at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest opens the…

Radford Highlanders at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest opens the season at home against Radford.

Wake Forest finished 9-20 overall last season while going 8-9 at home. The Demon Deacons averaged 61.6 points per game last season, 10.1 on free throws and 16.5 from deep.

Radford went 5-10 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Highlanders averaged 62.5 points per game last season, 25.7 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

