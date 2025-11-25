Wake Forest hosts Campbell after Smith’s 20-point showing

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-2) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-2)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -17.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on Wake Forest after DJ Smith scored 20 points in Campbell’s 71-67 victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Demon Deacons are 3-0 in home games. Wake Forest is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Camels have gone 0-3 away from home. Campbell leads the CAA scoring 20.0 fast break points per game.

Wake Forest scores 85.7 points, 8.4 more per game than the 77.3 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Wake Forest gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is shooting 56.8% and averaging 20.5 points for the Demon Deacons. Mekhi Mason is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Smith is shooting 43.4% and averaging 22.0 points for the Fighting Camels. Dovydas Butka is averaging 15.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

