Wake Forest hosts American for season opener

American Eagles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest starts the season at home against American.

Wake Forest went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Demon Deacons allowed opponents to score 68.0 points per game and shoot 40.2% from the field last season.

American went 22-13 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Eagles averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

