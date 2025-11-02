Wake Forest hosts American for season opener

American Eagles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest starts the season at home against American.
Wake Forest went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Demon Deacons allowed opponents to score 68.0 points per game and shoot 40.2% from the field last season.
American went 22-13 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Eagles averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
