Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Wake Forest hosts American…

Wake Forest hosts American for season opener

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 4:09 AM

American Eagles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest starts the season at home against American.

Wake Forest went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Demon Deacons allowed opponents to score 68.0 points per game and shoot 40.2% from the field last season.

American went 22-13 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Eagles averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up