Wake Forest faces Western Carolina, seeks 6th straight win

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wake…

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest will try to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Western Carolina.

The Demon Deacons are 5-0 on their home court. Wake Forest ranks fifth in the ACC with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Oliver averaging 5.0.

The Catamounts are 0-1 in road games. Western Carolina ranks second in the SoCon shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Wake Forest makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Western Carolina averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Wake Forest gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Mary Carter is averaging 12.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 42.3%.

Ally Hollifield is averaging 15 points and 2.8 steals for the Catamounts. Taj Hunter is averaging 9.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.