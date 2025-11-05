Wake Forest Demon Deacons to host Presbyterian Blue Hose Thursday

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-0) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wake…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-0) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest squares off against Presbyterian.

Wake Forest went 9-20 overall last season while going 8-9 at home. The Demon Deacons shot 42.6% from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range last season.

Presbyterian went 6-24 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Blue Hose averaged 55.3 points per game while shooting 37.7% from the field and 24.3% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

