Wake Forest Demon Deacons open season at home against the American Eagles

American Eagles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts American…

American Eagles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts American for the season opener.

Wake Forest finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 21-11 overall. The Demon Deacons shot 44.3% from the field and 28.5% from 3-point range last season.

American finished 16-5 in Patriot League action and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 6.5 steals, 1.9 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.