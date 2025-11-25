Wainwright puts up 15 as Pacific defeats Jacksonville 68-53

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TJ Wainwright scored 15 points as Pacific beat Jacksonville 68-53 on Tuesday. Wainwright added seven…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TJ Wainwright scored 15 points as Pacific beat Jacksonville 68-53 on Tuesday.

Wainwright added seven rebounds for the Tigers (5-2). Elias Ralph added 14 points while going 5 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had 10 rebounds. Isaac Jack shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Dolphins (3-4) were led by Chris Arias, who recorded 10 points.

Pacific took the lead for good with 5:55 remaining in the first half. The score was 28-20 at halftime, with Wainwright racking up nine points. Pacific extended its lead to 54-38 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Ralph scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

