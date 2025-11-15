Wagner visits Syracuse after Phelia’s 22-point performance

Wagner Seahawks (1-2) at Syracuse Orange (3-0) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on Wagner…

Wagner Seahawks (1-2) at Syracuse Orange (3-0)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on Wagner after Laila Phelia scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 96-72 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Syracuse finished 12-18 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Orange averaged 15.8 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

Wagner went 8-21 overall with a 2-13 record on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and bench points last season.

