Wagner visits Georgetown following Lewis’ 26-point performance

Wagner Seahawks (0-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-0)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -23.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Wagner after KJ Lewis scored 26 points in Georgetown’s 79-74 win over the Clemson Tigers.

Georgetown went 18-16 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hoyas allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.

Wagner finished 6-11 in NEC action and 6-10 on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 62.5 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.