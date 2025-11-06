Wagner Seahawks head to the Seton Hall Pirates

Wagner Seahawks (0-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) South Orange, New Jersey; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall…

Wagner Seahawks (0-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-0)

South Orange, New Jersey; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Wagner.

Seton Hall went 7-25 overall with a 5-11 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pirates averaged 61.6 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 31.2% from deep last season.

Wagner finished 14-16 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Seahawks averaged 12.6 assists per game on 22.1 made field goals last season.

