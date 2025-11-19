Wagner scores 16 in Indiana State’s 60-51 win against Louisiana Tech

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Camp Wagner had 16 points in Indiana State’s 60-51 victory against Louisiana Tech on Wednesday.…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Camp Wagner had 16 points in Indiana State’s 60-51 victory against Louisiana Tech on Wednesday.

Wagner also contributed eight rebounds for the Sycamores (3-2). Ian Scott added 12 points while he also had 12 rebounds and three steals. Sterling Young went 3 of 12 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Scooter Williams Jr. led the way for the Bulldogs (2-2) with 23 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Louisiana Tech also got 11 points and eight rebounds from William Jeffress Jr.

Indiana State took the lead for good with 12:03 to go in the first half. The score was 30-25 at halftime, with Wagner racking up nine points. Wagner scored a team-high seven points after the break.

