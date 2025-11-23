Wagner hosts Iona after Ward’s 21-point game

Iona Gaels (2-2) at Wagner Seahawks (1-4) Staten Island, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays Wagner…

Iona Gaels (2-2) at Wagner Seahawks (1-4)

Staten Island, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays Wagner after Zoey Ward scored 21 points in Iona’s 82-52 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Seahawks are 1-1 in home games. Wagner ranks eighth in the NEC with 10.0 assists per game led by Maria Doreste averaging 2.8.

Iona went 11-21 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Gaels shot 36.8% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.