VMI set for road matchup with the Stetson Hatters

VMI Keydets (3-3) at Stetson Hatters (2-3)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Keydets -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI faces Stetson for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Hatters are 2-0 in home games. Stetson is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Keydets are 1-2 on the road. VMI has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stetson averages 71.6 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 74.7 VMI allows. VMI averages 82.5 points per game, 0.9 more than the 81.6 Stetson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Phillips Jr. is shooting 35.6% and averaging 14.4 points for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

TJ Johnson is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 20.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Mario Tatum Jr. is averaging 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.