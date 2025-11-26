VMI Keydets face the Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green Falcons (4-2) vs. VMI Keydets (3-5) Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -10.5;…

Bowling Green Falcons (4-2) vs. VMI Keydets (3-5)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -10.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green and VMI square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Keydets are 3-5 in non-conference play. VMI has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Falcons have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Bowling Green leads the MAC scoring 20.7 fast break points per game.

VMI scores 80.6 points, 11.9 more per game than the 68.7 Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game VMI allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Johnson is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 21.7 points and 7.9 rebounds. Mario Tatum Jr. is shooting 47.5% and averaging 12.3 points.

Javontae Campbell is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Falcons. Josiah Shackelford is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.