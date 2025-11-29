VMI faces UCF on 5-game losing streak

VMI Keydets (3-6) at UCF Knights (6-1) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -24.5; over/under is…

VMI Keydets (3-6) at UCF Knights (6-1)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -24.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI is looking to end its five-game skid with a win against UCF.

The Knights are 4-1 in home games. UCF is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 89.1 points while shooting 51.2% from the field.

The Keydets have gone 1-3 away from home. VMI is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

UCF makes 51.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than VMI has allowed to its opponents (45.5%). VMI’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than UCF has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is shooting 48.4% and averaging 17.7 points for the Knights. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 7.7 points.

TJ Johnson is shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 20.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Mario Tatum Jr. is averaging 10.8 points.

