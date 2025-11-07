Live Radio
Virginia Tech takes on Providence in Uncasville, Connecticut

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:42 AM

Providence Friars (1-0) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech squares off against Providence in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Virginia Tech finished 13-19 overall with a 5-6 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Hokies averaged 69.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

Providence went 12-20 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Friars averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 10.0 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

