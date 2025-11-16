Virginia Tech takes home win streak into matchup with Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (2-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -17.5; over/under…

Charlotte 49ers (2-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -17.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Charlotte trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Virginia Tech finished 8-9 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Hokies shot 44.2% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

Charlotte went 4-16 in AAC games and 1-12 on the road last season. The 49ers averaged 9.6 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.