Virginia Tech plays Bryant following Bedford’s 21-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (4-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Bryant after Jailen Bedford scored 21 points in Virginia Tech’s 84-76 victory against the Charlotte 49ers.

Virginia Tech finished 13-19 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hokies gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

Bryant finished 23-12 overall last season while going 10-7 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 14.9 assists per game on 30.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

