Virginia Tech hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Avdalas’ 33-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-0) at Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Neoklis Avdalas scored 33 points in Virginia Tech’s 107-101 overtime victory against the Providence Friars.

Virginia Tech finished 13-19 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hokies averaged 69.2 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 35.0% from deep last season.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 22-13 overall a season ago while going 4-6 on the road. The Hawks averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 31.0 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

