Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Virginia Tech hosts Charleston…

Virginia Tech hosts Charleston Southern in season opener

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 4:05 AM

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Virginia Tech Hokies

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Charleston Southern in the season opener.

Virginia Tech finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 8-9 at home. The Hokies averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

Charleston Southern finished 10-22 overall with a 3-14 record on the road last season. The Buccaneers gave up 78.2 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up