Virginia Tech hosts Charleston Southern in season opener

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Virginia Tech Hokies Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Charleston Southern…

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Charleston Southern in the season opener.

Virginia Tech finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 8-9 at home. The Hokies averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

Charleston Southern finished 10-22 overall with a 3-14 record on the road last season. The Buccaneers gave up 78.2 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

