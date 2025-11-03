Virginia Tech Hokies tip off season at home against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Virginia Tech Hokies
Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech starts the season at home against Charleston Southern.
Virginia Tech went 13-19 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hokies shot 44.2% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.
Charleston Southern went 6-11 in Big South play and 3-14 on the road last season. The Buccaneers averaged 4.7 steals, 2.8 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
