Virginia Tech Hokies tip off season at home against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Virginia Tech Hokies

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech starts the season at home against Charleston Southern.

Virginia Tech went 13-19 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hokies shot 44.2% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

Charleston Southern went 6-11 in Big South play and 3-14 on the road last season. The Buccaneers averaged 4.7 steals, 2.8 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

