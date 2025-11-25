Virginia Tech Hokies face the Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams (4-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (5-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and…

Colorado State Rams (4-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (5-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and Virginia Tech square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Hokies have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Virginia Tech scores 92.2 points while outscoring opponents by 19.4 points per game.

The Rams have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Colorado State is fifth in the MWC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Carey Booth averaging 9.2.

Virginia Tech makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Colorado State averages 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Virginia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 9.0 points.

Josh Pascarelli is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 14 points. Kyle Jorgensen is averaging 17.8 points and 6.6 rebounds.

