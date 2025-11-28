Virginia Tech Hokies and the VCU Rams meet in Nassau, Bahamas

VCU Rams (4-3) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (6-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 10:30 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under…

VCU Rams (4-3) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (6-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on VCU in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Hokies have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Virginia Tech is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Rams have a 4-3 record in non-conference play. VCU ranks fifth in the A-10 with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Barry Evans averaging 2.6.

Virginia Tech makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). VCU scores 12.2 more points per game (84.3) than Virginia Tech allows (72.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is shooting 40.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Jadrian Tracey is averaging 12.1 points for the Rams. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.