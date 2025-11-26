Virginia Tech Hokies and the Colorado State Rams play in Nassau, Bahamas

Colorado State Rams (4-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (5-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -4.5;…

Colorado State Rams (4-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (5-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and Virginia Tech square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Hokies have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Virginia Tech is seventh in the ACC with 17.6 assists per game led by Neoklis Avdalas averaging 5.8.

The Rams are 4-1 in non-conference play. Colorado State ranks fourth in college basketball averaging 12.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 44.9% from downtown. Josh Pascarelli leads the team averaging 3.2 makes while shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

Virginia Tech averages 92.2 points, 18.8 more per game than the 73.4 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State scores 17.0 more points per game (89.8) than Virginia Tech allows to opponents (72.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Kyle Jorgensen is shooting 65.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Rams. Pascarelli is averaging 14.0 points.

