Virginia Tech Hokies and the BYU Cougars play in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

BYU Cougars (6-0) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU and Virginia Tech square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Hokies are 5-1 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cougars are 6-0 in non-conference play. BYU scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 24.7 points per game.

Virginia Tech averages 78.7 points, 23.9 more per game than the 54.8 BYU allows. BYU averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Virginia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 38.4%.

Olivia Hamlin is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Lara Rohkohl is averaging 11.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

