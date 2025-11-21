Virginia plays Northwestern in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Northwestern Wildcats (4-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers…

Northwestern Wildcats (4-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (4-0)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia will square off against Northwestern at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Virginia went 15-17 overall with a 7-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 64.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.8 last season.

Northwestern went 17-16 overall with a 9-2 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats shot 44.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

