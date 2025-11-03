Virginia opens season at home against Rider

Rider Broncs at Virginia Cavaliers Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -26.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs at Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -26.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Rider for the season opener.

Virginia finished 10-7 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Cavaliers averaged 64.8 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.5% from behind the arc last season.

Rider went 14-19 overall last season while going 8-11 on the road. The Broncs averaged 12.5 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

