Virginia hosts Rider to open season

Rider Broncs at Virginia Cavaliers Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -24.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs at Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -24.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia begins the season at home against Rider.

Virginia finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 10-7 at home. The Cavaliers gave up 66.8 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

Rider went 10-12 in MAAC action and 8-11 on the road last season. The Broncs averaged 67.0 points per game last season, 12.3 on free throws and 16.2 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.