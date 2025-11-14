Virginia hosts Marshall following Fricks’ 34-point performance

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-0) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Virginia after…

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-0) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Virginia after Wyatt Fricks scored 34 points in Marshall’s 96-89 victory against the Elon Phoenix.

Virginia went 15-17 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 66.8 points per game and shoot 44.2% from the field last season.

Marshall went 5-9 on the road and 20-13 overall a season ago. The Thundering Herd averaged 75.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.