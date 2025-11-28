Virginia faces Queens following Thomas’ 24-point outing

Queens Royals (3-4) at Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -22.5; over/under is…

Queens Royals (3-4) at Virginia Cavaliers (5-1)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -22.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Queens after Malik Thomas scored 24 points in Virginia’s 80-73 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Cavaliers have gone 4-0 in home games. Virginia scores 86.5 points while outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game.

The Royals are 0-3 on the road. Queens is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Virginia scores 86.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 83.7 Queens gives up. Queens averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari White averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Thijs De Ridder is shooting 53.4% and averaging 17.5 points.

Chris Ashby is averaging 14.4 points for the Royals. Nasir Mann is averaging 14.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

