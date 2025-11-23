Virginia faces Northwestern State

Northwestern State Lady Demons (3-2) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) Niceville, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State and…

Northwestern State Lady Demons (3-2) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (4-1)

Niceville, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State and Virginia square off at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

The Cavaliers have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Virginia is the best team in the ACC in team defense, giving up 45.0 points while holding opponents to 30.7% shooting.

The Lady Demons have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Northwestern State ranks third in the Southland with 15.6 assists per game led by Nya Valentine averaging 3.2.

Virginia makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Northwestern State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.0 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Tabitha Amanze is shooting 52.5% and averaging 10.8 points.

Vernell Atamah is averaging 22.8 points for the Lady Demons. Valentine is averaging 8.4 points.

