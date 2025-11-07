Virginia faces North Carolina Central after De Ridder’s 21-point performance

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -32.5;…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -32.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on North Carolina Central after Thijs De Ridder scored 21 points in Virginia’s 87-53 win over the Rider Broncs.

Virginia went 10-7 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Cavaliers averaged 64.8 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.5% from deep last season.

North Carolina Central finished 2-13 on the road and 14-19 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 15.8 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

