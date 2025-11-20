Virginia Cavaliers square off against the Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats (4-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia will…

Northwestern Wildcats (4-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (4-0)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia will face Northwestern at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Virginia went 15-17 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 64.8 points per game last season, 10.3 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from 3-point range.

Northwestern finished 17-16 overall with a 9-2 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 13.6 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

