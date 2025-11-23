Virginia Cavaliers square off against the Butler Bulldogs

Butler Bulldogs (4-1) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (5-0) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers…

Butler Bulldogs (4-1) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (5-0)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Virginia play at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Cavaliers are 5-0 in non-conference play. Virginia has a 4-0 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Butler is third in the Big East with 18.6 assists per game led by Michael Ajayi averaging 3.8.

Virginia averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Butler allows. Butler has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thijs De Ridder is scoring 19.0 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.3%.

Finley Bizjack averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Ajayi is averaging 14.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

