Virginia Cavaliers and the Butler Bulldogs square off in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Butler Bulldogs (4-1) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (5-0)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Virginia square off in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Cavaliers have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Virginia has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in non-conference play. Butler is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Virginia averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Butler gives up. Butler averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thijs De Ridder is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Finley Bizjack averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Michael Ajayi is averaging 14.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

