Villanova wins 89-75 over Old Dominion

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Perkins had 21 points in Villanova’s 89-75 victory over Old Dominion on Tuesday.

Perkins had seven rebounds for the Wildcats (5-1). Acaden Lewis scored 20 points, going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Matthew Hodge had 12 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and went 7 for 10 from the line. Bryce Lindsay also scored 12 points.

Jordan Battle finished with 19 points and three steals for the Monarchs (3-5). Old Dominion also got 11 points from Robert Davis Jr. Jared Turner had 10 points.

