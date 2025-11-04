Villanova Wildcats welcome the Fairfield Stags on Wednesday

Fairfield Stags at Villanova Wildcats Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays Fairfield. Villanova finished 21-15…

Fairfield Stags at Villanova Wildcats

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays Fairfield.

Villanova finished 21-15 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Wildcats averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.5 last season.

Fairfield went 22-1 in MAAC games and 12-3 on the road last season. The Stags averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 35.6 in the paint, 19.7 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.